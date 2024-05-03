Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $124,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $144,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:LOW opened at $229.58 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.52.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
