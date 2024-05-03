Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.85% of Renasant worth $110,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $875,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

