Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 178,749 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 178,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.38% of Columbia Sportswear worth $114,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,430. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.