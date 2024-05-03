Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 295,023 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.48% of Rayonier worth $122,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $914,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 66.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

