Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,003 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.17% of McGrath RentCorp worth $122,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

