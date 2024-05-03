Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,580 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $123,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

