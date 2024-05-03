Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,210 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $122,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.