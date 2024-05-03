Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.74% of Minerals Technologies worth $110,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,267 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 74,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52,683 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

MTX stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.