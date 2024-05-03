Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after buying an additional 369,463 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 80,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

