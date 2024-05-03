Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) PT Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

VIST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 287,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.