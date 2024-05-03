Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) PT Lowered to $8.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.17% from the stock’s current price.

Waldencast stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Waldencast by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waldencast by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Waldencast by 73.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

