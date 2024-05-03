Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

NYSE:WCN opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

