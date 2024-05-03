WCM Investment Management LLC Has $755.47 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $755,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

