Wedbush Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $77,957,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

