Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RWT

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.