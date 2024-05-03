Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.
RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RWT
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.