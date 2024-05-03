Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

