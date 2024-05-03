Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leidos (LDOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently:

5/1/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

4/26/2024 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2024 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/10/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $143.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Leidos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Leidos by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

