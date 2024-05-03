Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.2 %

ALV opened at $121.82 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

