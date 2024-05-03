Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) in the last few weeks:
- 4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Autoliv Stock Up 1.2 %
ALV opened at $121.82 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63.
Autoliv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Insider Transactions at Autoliv
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autoliv
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.