Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Elevance Health (ELV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) recently:

4/24/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $557.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $584.00 to $621.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $574.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $585.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Elevance Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $580.00.

4/19/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $602.00 to $604.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $561.00 to $557.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Elevance Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $525.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.46. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

