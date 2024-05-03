Wells Fargo & Company Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $172.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.10. Woodward has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Woodward by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

