Wells Fargo & Company Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $142.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

