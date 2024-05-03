Wells Fargo & Company Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

