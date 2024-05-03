Wells Fargo & Company Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $109.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.