Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

