West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Richard Hyde Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hyde sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.87), for a total value of A$2,630,000.00 ($1,730,263.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

