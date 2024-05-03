West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.0 %

WFG opened at C$107.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$110.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.08. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$88.61 and a 12 month high of C$121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -59.34%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.