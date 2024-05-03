West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.0 %
WFG opened at C$107.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$110.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.08. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$88.61 and a 12 month high of C$121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -59.34%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
