Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Acquires C$89,044.64 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 32,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$89,044.64.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,575.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$822.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 27,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$74,525.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$174,068.67.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

WRG stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

