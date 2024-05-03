Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Westlake worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 19.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 21.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 512.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Westlake by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $149.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

