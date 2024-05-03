Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Up 1.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,244.07 ($53.31) and last traded at GBX 4,190 ($52.63). 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,125 ($51.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($51.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,756.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,713.23. The stock has a market cap of £18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,457.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 5,212.77%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

