Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,995.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and last traded at GBX 3,167 ($39.78), with a volume of 1626634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,047 ($38.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

Whitbread Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,775.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,365.04.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,970.41%.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

