Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,995.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and last traded at GBX 3,167 ($39.78), with a volume of 1626634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,047 ($38.27).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).
View Our Latest Report on Whitbread
Whitbread Stock Performance
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,970.41%.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.