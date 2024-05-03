Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,995.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and last traded at GBX 3,167 ($39.78), with a volume of 1626634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,047 ($38.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,775.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,365.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,970.41%.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

