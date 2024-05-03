Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Whitestone REIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.040 EPS.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.