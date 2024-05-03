William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $124.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,078 shares of company stock worth $8,691,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

