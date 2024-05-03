William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $11.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 147.74% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $419.04 on Thursday. Gartner has a one year low of $295.43 and a one year high of $486.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.16 and a 200 day moving average of $439.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 888.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,588,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.