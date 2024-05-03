William Blair Comments on Repligen Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $166.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Repligen by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

