William Blair Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

SPGI stock opened at $416.85 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

