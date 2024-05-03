William Blair Downgrades CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) to Market Perform

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVRx news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVRx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

