William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRCT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $61.74 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $128,295.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,720. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

