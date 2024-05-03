William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday.

Kadant stock opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

