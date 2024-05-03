William H. Milmoe Sells 428,568 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

