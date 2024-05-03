Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 120.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

