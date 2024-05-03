Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.11.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.6 %

WING opened at $381.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $66,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

