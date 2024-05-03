Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 3,443,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,013,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of -131.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

