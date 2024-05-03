Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $119.53 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

