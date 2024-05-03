WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 129,643 Shares

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 129,643 shares of WOTSO Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$155,571.60 ($102,349.74).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WOTSO Property alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 825,307 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$940,849.98 ($618,980.25).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($19,407.89).

WOTSO Property Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

About WOTSO Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WOTSO Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOTSO Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.