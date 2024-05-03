Wynn Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 234,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.97 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.