Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $57.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

XEL stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

