Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 282.35%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.