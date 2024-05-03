Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.
Xylem Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.
In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
