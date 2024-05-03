Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

