Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Inter Parfums by 30.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $118.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.